Colorado is bracing for dangerous record heat wave Wednesday

A large dome of heat will envelop all of Colorado and the entire Rocky Mountain region on Wednesday. High temperatures will be blasting into triple digit territory from the southwest deserts thru the Rockies and part of the Great Plains for the middle of the week.

Our team of meteorologist have launched a First Alert Weather Day for the dangerous temperature surge. Recommending viewers to take hot weather steps to stay safe. Such as staying hydrated, spend time in air condition and shade as much as possible, check on those without air conditioning and don't leave kids or pets unattended in parked cars.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Wednesday from 10am to 9pm as many temperatures will make it into the upper 90s to 102 degrees across the Denver metro area and the Front Range urban corridor.

Across the Denver and our surrounding suburbs highs will rise into the 100s from Littleton across Denver into the Fort Collins and Greeley areas. Look for mid to upper 90s in Douglas county. Foothill areas like Evergreen and Conifer will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The entire state will be feeling the heat this time around. With top temps near 104 degrees from La Junta to Lamar! The Western Slope will not be left out with sizzling temps from 100 to 102 in places like Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Rangely. Our Colorado mountains will be hot and dry as well, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!

The Extreme Heat would last very long. A cold front will bring Thursday back into the 90s and 80s with a chance for Thunderstorms. With a better cooldown and more thundershowers to finish the week on Friday.