Colorado crews get more containment on Aspen Acres Fire burning near Pueblo

Crews got more containment on the Aspen Acres Fire burning in southern Colorado early Monday morning as the wildfire continued to grow. According to fire officials, the fire has burned 91,523 acres as of 7 a.m. Monday, just one week after it sparked in Custer County.

The fire has forced the evacuation of several towns in both Custer and Pueblo counties, including Colorado City, Rye, Beulah and San Isabel.

A photo of firefighters working overnight north of Beulah. Ernest Prax/Facebook

The wildland fire was 12% contained as of Monday morning, with 1374 personnel fighting the fire. The Aspen Acres Fire is the seventh-largest in Colorado history.

Firefighters have been working to protect people and property, but the very active, fast-moving fire has destroyed more than 150 homes and other structures so far.

Rancher works to evacuate livestock as Aspen Acres Fire burns in the background. Luke Woduick

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has asked evacuees to cut fences and give the animals a chance to survive if they can't take them.

Fire officials said the fire has reached approximately 200 yards from Bishop Castle, a popular roadside attraction outside of Rye. The whimsical stone and iron structure features large arched windows, tall towers, elaborate metalwork, and raised walkways that offer scenic views of the surrounding San Isabel National Forest.

Genesee Fire Rescue truck sits in front of Bishop Castle outside of Rye, Colo. Genesee Fire Rescue

Fire crews from California joined the firefight over the weekend. A total of 15 Cal Fire engines and crews, one agency representative and a mechanic were en route to Colorado on Saturday morning. Crews are expected to remain in Colorado for at least two weeks.