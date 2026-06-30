Aspen Acres Fire destroys 55 homes in one Colorado county, more than 100 structures in another

The Aspen Acres Fire burning in southern Colorado has destroyed 55 homes in Custer County and more than 100 structures in Pueblo County.

The wildfire has grown to 28,314 acres as of Tuesday afternoon and is 0% contained so far, although Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said crews are working hard to slow the fire down and try to protect homes.

Beulah resident Zakary Bruce took this photo of the Aspen Acres Fire. Zakary Bruce

Mandatory evacuations are in place with the fire, including the towns of Buelah, Rye and San Isabel. The evacation center is Pueblo County Parks and Recreation located at 1650 Cooper Place in Pueblo. Evacuees with large animals can take them to Colorado State Fairgrounds. Get the latest updates on evacuations at pueblosheriff.org.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with every family, business owner, rancher and resident who has been affected by the Aspen Acres Fire," Lucero said. "We know this has been an incredibly stressful and emotional time. Many people have had to leave their homes, not knowing what they may return to, and I want everyone to know that the safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority."

Pueblo County

Eight air tankers were among the aerial aircraft fighting the fire on Tuesday.

So far it's not known how the fire started. One firefighter was hurt battling the fire but no other injuries have been reported.

Beulah resident Zakary Bruce said he had to evacuate quickly as the fire grew, and sometime later he learned that his home was destroyed.

"The next day, I found out from my neighbor that it was gone entirely," Bruce said. "The house, the land, my old car, even the guest cabin and shop were all leveled, either from the blaze itself or the propane tank exploding from the pure heat and cinders of the wildfire."

"As for everything in that house, it's all either reduced to metal slag or ashes. Several years worth of memories, gone within the span of 30 minutes."