Bishop Castle Medieval Fair in Colorado canceled after caretaker seriously injured

The caretaker of Bishop Castle in Colorado was seriously injured earlier this week, prompting the family to cancel the castle's upcoming medieval fair.

Bishop Castle is a roadside attraction located on State Highway 165 in south-central Colorado. The whimsical stone and iron structure features large arched windows, tall towers, elaborate metalwork, and raised walkways that offer scenic views of the surrounding San Isabel National Forest.

Bishop Castle in the San Isabel National Forest near Pueblo, Colorado Peter Ciro / Getty Images

It's named for the man who painstakingly constructed it, James Roland "Jim" Bishop, over a period of 50 years.

His son, Daniel Bishop, planned to hold the castle's inaugural Medieval Fair in August. However, the family decided to cancel the event after he was involved in an accident earlier this week.

On Friday, the castle announced the cancellation in a Facebook post, stating:

"It is with great disappointment that we must announce the cancellation of the inaugural Bishop Castle Medieval Fair, which was scheduled for August 7–9, 2026. Earlier this week, Daniel Bishop, Jim Bishop's son and the caretaker of Bishop Castle, was seriously injured while working on a structure next to the castle. He suffered multiple broken bones and now faces several weeks of recovery. At this time, our focus is on Daniel's healing and well-being. While we were excited to welcome everyone to our very first Medieval Fair, we are simply unable to move forward with the event under these circumstances."

Daniel Bishop

The event was to serve as a fundraiser for the Foundation for Newborn Heart Surgery. Although the fair has been canceled, the castle encouraged the community to continue to support the charity through donations.

The Bishop family hopes to host the medieval fair at some point in the future.