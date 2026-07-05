Colorado ranchers rush to save livestock as Aspen Acres Fire pushes south

Ranchers in the path of the Aspen Acres Fire are not only rushing to get their animals out, but they're also helping others save their herds as the fire approaches.

The Aspen Acres Fire has grown to over 86,000 acres, but firefighters are gaining ground. The fire has reached approximately 6% containment. Firefighters have been working to protect people and property, but the very active, fast-moving fire has destroyed more than 150 homes and other structures so far.

Rancher works to evacuate livestock as Aspen Acres Fire burns in the background. Luke Woduick

Ranchers around Beulah, Colorado City and Rye have been rushing to get their animals out as the fire spread across the area. Neighbors like Luke Woduick have also come together to help each other evacuate livestock from danger. Woduick says ranchers worked quickly to cut fences and move livestock out of the fire's path as conditions rapidly changed.

"I can't even explain how bad it is. I just feel for all those animals just trying to escape; there's a lot of animals that didn't get out. It's a total catastrophe," said Woduick. "It's just, losing an animal is just, you feed these animals, and you tend to them, and you water them, and you scratch on them, and you love on them. But, to actually see some of them die from this fire, it's sad."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has asked evacuees to cut fences and give the animals a chance to survive if they can't take them. They also told all trucks and trailers helping with animal rescue, "If you see flames, cut fences for the animals and leave immediately."

Evacuated animals in a pen at the Pueblo County Fairgrounds. CBS

Pueblo CART Livestock Division - Community Animal Response Team has been helping to coordinate livestock rescue and evacuation centers. They say the shelter at the state fairgrounds is currently housing 1,330 animals, but there's plenty of room for more.

Despite losing his own ranch in Beulah, Woduick says he spent days helping others relocate livestock, transporting them to the Pueblo County Fairgrounds. He worries more for the residents who have lost their homes than for himself.

"I just lost my ranch, so, in a couple of years, the grass will grow. I have no complaints. Other people, they got all the heartache," Woduick said.

Scorched ground left in the wake of the Aspen Acres Fire. Aspen Acres Fire Incident Command

Pueblo residents like Joey Musso are also doing what they can. Musso and his family own a local restaurant in Pueblo. On Saturday, they closed early to provide food for first responders and volunteers.

"This is devastating, and just to hear what people are going through right now, it's just absolutely heartbreaking," said Musso.

Despite flames destroying homes and communities, Musso says showing support for one another is crucial right now.

"Truly, nobody comes together like Puebloans and people in Colorado. I mean, it's just amazing what everybody's doing. It's just one huge joint effort where people are taking care of one another," Musso said.

Fire trucks from California are the latest in a string of support from across the country sent to help Colorado. Officials are hopeful they will contain the fire within the next few days.