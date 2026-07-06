Cal Fire crews arrive in Colorado to battle massive Aspen Acres Fire

Cal Fire crews completed a nearly 1,000-mile journey over the 4th of July weekend to help battle a massive wildfire burning in Colorado.

According to the agency, strike teams arrived Sunday night in Pueblo, near where the Aspen Acres Fire is burning. Officials said the journey from California took two days, with crews lending a hand on other fires before arriving at their destination.

"This deployment reflects CAL FIRE's commitment to mutual aid, showing that fire response is stronger when states support one another," the agency said on social media.

Officials said Cal Fire crews were "covering some of the most critical areas" Monday morning.

Boots on the ground in Colorado.



Over the weekend, CAL FIRE sent three strike teams to help with wildfire response efforts in Colorado. The trip took two days, with crews stopping to lend a hand on other fires along the route before reaching their final destination.



Strike… pic.twitter.com/3TKWd0LBOi — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 6, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said on Saturday that 53 Cal Fire personnel were deployed to Colorado, consisting of 15 Cal Fire engines and crews, an agency representative and a mechanic. Crews were expected to remain in Colorado for at least two weeks.

"That's the American spirit and who we are. When a sister state needs our help, California shows up," Newsom said in a statement.

The Aspen Acres Fire started on June 29 in Custer County, about 150 miles south of Denver. As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 91,523 acres (143 square miles) with 12% contained.

Officials said the fire, the seventh-largest in Colorado history, has destroyed at least 150 homes and structures. The fire is believed to have been started by a human, but a specific cause is under investigation.

According to Newsom's office, Colorado firefighters have supported firefighting efforts in California before, including the Park Fire that burned Butte and Tehama counties in Northern California in 2024 and the Eaton and Palisades fires that burned Southern California in early 2025.