Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuations ordered in southern Colorado for Aspen Acres Fire

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Evacuations were ordered Monday morning in southern Colorado for the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Custer County. According to the Rye fire chief, an emergency fire evacuation has been declared for the Aspen Acres neighborhood in southeast Custer County. 

Those residents who live within one mile of the Aspen Acres neighborhood are being urged to leave immediately. Residents from Aspen Acres along Highway 165 to Old San Isabel Road have been asked to evacuate. 

aspen-acres-fire-2-pueblo-county-sheriffs-office-on-fb.jpg
The Aspen Acres Fire burning in Custer County. Pueblo County

Highway 165 is closed from the San Isabel Dam to mile marker 15 due to the fire. 

Fire officials said several fire agencies have responded to the wildland fire, which was estimated at 35 acres on Monday morning. Winds in the area are strong and conditions may change quickly, according to fire officials. 

An evacuation center has been set up in Pueblo County at 1650 Cooper Place. Household pets are being accepted. An evacuation site for large animals has been set up at 4 Bar S, 6675 Hwy 78 W. 

Custer County is located about 150 miles south of Denver. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue