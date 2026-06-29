Evacuations ordered in southern Colorado for Aspen Acres Fire

Evacuations were ordered Monday morning in southern Colorado for the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Custer County. According to the Rye fire chief, an emergency fire evacuation has been declared for the Aspen Acres neighborhood in southeast Custer County.

Those residents who live within one mile of the Aspen Acres neighborhood are being urged to leave immediately. Residents from Aspen Acres along Highway 165 to Old San Isabel Road have been asked to evacuate.

The Aspen Acres Fire burning in Custer County. Pueblo County

Highway 165 is closed from the San Isabel Dam to mile marker 15 due to the fire.

Fire officials said several fire agencies have responded to the wildland fire, which was estimated at 35 acres on Monday morning. Winds in the area are strong and conditions may change quickly, according to fire officials.

An evacuation center has been set up in Pueblo County at 1650 Cooper Place. Household pets are being accepted. An evacuation site for large animals has been set up at 4 Bar S, 6675 Hwy 78 W.

Custer County is located about 150 miles south of Denver.