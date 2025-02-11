Colorado Department of Corrections investigator facing felony assault charges

A criminal investigator with the Colorado Department of Corrections faces several felony charges related to an alleged assault last week.

James Michael Lusk, who works for the department's Office of Inspector General, was arrested in Cañon City on Feb. 4. Police are recommending charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon -- both felonies -- and harassment - strike/shove/kick, a misdemeanor.

Lusk, 49, has been placed on paid administrative leave at DOC, according to a department spokeswoman.

According to an arrest report, Lusk forced his way into a bedroom in his home and hit a family member's head into a wall after an argument. CBS News Colorado is not identifying the alleged victim, but that person said Lusk had "been physical" with them before.

The alleged victim said they tried to protect themself by kicking at Lusk before falling to the ground. They then told a Cañon City police officer that Lusk punched them "at least 15 times, I'm pretty sure, with both hands."

"To protect myself, I punched him, trying to get him away from me, and he continued to punch me harder and faster," the alleged victim told police.

Investigators reported finding blood in the area of the alleged attack and in a bathroom sink, which police say came from the alleged victim's nose. Later at the hospital, a nurse told investigators that their nose had been broken.

Lusk told investigators that he said "I could kick the door down" and said "I clocked" the victim, admitting to hitting them three or four times, according to an arrest report.

Lusk was taken into custody and booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

James Michael Lusk Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Lusk is due in court on Wednesday for a formal return filing of charges.

His attorney, in response to an email from CBS News Colorado, declined to comment on the case.

DOC OIG investigators are sworn law enforcement officers in the state of Colorado and have the powers of arrest. Their duties, according to the department, include "investigation of criminal activity and professional standards violations both inside and outside DOC facilities."

If convicted of any of the charges, he would lose the ability to serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado. If he's only convicted of the misdemeanor harassment charge, he would have the ability to request an exemption and still serve in law enforcement.