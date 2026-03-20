Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert against funding for war in Iran: "We need America First policies right now"

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is asking Congress for additional funding to cover the war in Iran. On Thursday, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, said she's against providing additional funding for the war.

Military officials told members of Congress in a briefing last week that the first week of the war with Iran cost the U.S. approximately $11.3 billion.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, is taxied on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 6, 2026. U.S. Navy / Getty Images

That figure doesn't include the monthslong military build-up ahead of the start of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, including the relocation of the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carriers and their escort ships to the Middle East. In a post on X, Defense Contractor Lockheed Martin said the company has "agreed to quadruple critical munitions production," work that it says began months ago.

On Thursday, Hegseth answered questions about reports that the Pentagon may seek an additional $200 billion to fund the war in Iran.

"First, $200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys, so we're going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's being done, for what we may have to do in the future, [and] ensure that our ammunition is, everything's refilled and not just refilled, but above and beyond," Hegseth said during a news conference on March 19.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks with supporters about why she does not support additional funding for the war in Iran on March 19, 2026. CBS

Boebert told reporters that she doesn't support the request for extra funds for the war, asserting that we should prioritize American citizens.

"I will not vote for a war supplemental. No, I am a no. I have already told leadership I am a no on any war supplementals," said Boebert. "I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial war complex getting all of our hard earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can't afford to live. We need America First policies right now, and I'm not doing that (voting for war funds)."

One of Boebert's fiscal priorities this term has been pushing for much needed infrastructure improvements to water systems in eastern Colorado, where residents were exposed to toxic sludge containing radioactive lead and uranium in their drinking water.

Bombs on trailers during US Air Force operations at RAF Fairford in Fairford, UK, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It's unclear how long military operations in Iran will continue. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, President Donald Trump said that the "fight is Militarily WON" while condemning NATO allies for refusing to send forces to help the U.S. open traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Three warships and approximately 2,200 Marines departed from California for the Middle East earlier this week. Senior military officials have also submitted requests aimed at preparing to potentially deploy U.S. ground forces into Iran.