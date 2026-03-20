2nd Marine Expeditionary Unit of around 2,200 Marines, 3 warships headed to Middle East as Iran war continues
A second Marine Expeditionary Unit of about 2,200 Marines and three warships is headed toward the Middle East, as the war with Iran continues.
The unit departed California earlier this week, according to two U.S. officials. The first one, which is coming from the Pacific, is still making its way toward the region, and this second unit may take a few weeks to be in place.
This is a developing story and will be updated.