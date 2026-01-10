Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert lauds House passage of funding package providing millions for water projects

Rep. Lauren Boebert continues her work to improve access to clean water in Colorado's 4th Congressional District as the House of Representatives passed an appropriations package authorizing funding for multiple community water projects this week.

Boebert's fight for improved access to clean and reliable water has been a continued focus for the congresswoman. She has been working to secure congressional support for funding to improve the Prairie View Ranch Water District, where she met with residents who were exposed to toxic sludge containing radioactive lead and uranium in their drinking water last year.

Prairie View Ranch in Morgan County CBS

She recently sponsored legislation to help local governments fund the Arkansas Valley Conduit water pipeline, a 130-mile pipeline with spurs that would serve 39 communities and 50,000 people east of Pueblo. Although the bill passed unanimously, President Trump vetoed it earlier this week.

The House failed to override the veto in a 248-177 vote on Thursday. Boebert expressed concern that the veto may possibly be due to political retaliation by the president and said Trump was "denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in southeast Colorado."

Funding for 10 water projects in Boebert's district is included in the appropriations package, which passed in the House on Thursday. H.R. 6938, or the "Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior Environment Appropriations Act," was sponsored by Oklahoma Rep. and Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Tom Cole. The appropriations package consists of three bills, which have received bipartisan support.

Boebert shared a statement on Friday celebrating the passage of the legislation.

"I am thrilled that the House has passed this vital appropriations package, delivering $11.75 million for essential water projects right here in Colorado's 4th Congressional District," said Boebert. "Water is one of the most important issues facing our rural communities, and I've fought hard to secure these funds because Coloradans deserve clean, reliable water. From building new pipelines and treatment facilities to replacing aging infrastructure, these projects will benefit thousands of families, boost fire protection, and support economic growth. This is a big win for Colorado families, farmers, and small towns."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last vote of the week on Friday, January 9, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Funding for those water projects includes:

$1.75 million in funding for the Prairie View Ranch Water District and Morgan County Quality Water District to prevent the loss of drinking water and fire protection services in the Hoyt area.

$1.75 million to improve access to reliable treated water from the Cobb Lake Regional Water Treatment Plant and Transmission Lines to the Towns of Severence, Windsor, and Eaton, and to the Fort Collins Loveland Water District. This could also support other rural towns in Weld County in the future.

$1.75 million for the construction of a 7-mile pipeline and pump station, which would transfer up to 1,000 acre-feet of renewable water from Plum Creek each year to the Rueter-Hess Reservoir. This would enable Castle Rock Water to store more water for drought resilience and improve long-term reliability for Douglas County residents.

$1 million to construct a new mechanical facility in Lamar County to provide treatment and reduce nutrients before discharge into the Arkansas River. The plant's current capacity is already at 80%, and this project would allow it to meet state expansion requirements.

$1 million to replace the aging and corroded drinking water system in the Louvier Water and Sanitation District with 12,000 feet of new pipes, 86 service lines and 15 fire hydrants.

$1 million in funding to replace aging components for well pumps, disinfection facilities, a backup generator, transmission lines, an at-grade storage tank, eastern distribution mains and all meters in the Town of Ovid while abandoning the old elevated tank.

$1 million providing the Town of Kiowa with a second well, meeting state required redundancy standards and making the town's water system more capable of supporting future growth and fire protection services.

$1 million to construct a reverse osmosis treatment plant and a new source well in the City of Bush, which would protect the existing alluvial aquifer wellfield from declining in quality.

$750,000 in upgrades to the City of Yuma's aging street, water line and stormwater infrastructure. Street damage alone is estimated to cost over $42 million to repair.

$750,000 to finish water system upgrades in the Town of Walsh, including a new well, ion exchange treatment for nitrate and radium, modern controls, telemetry and updated meters.

Cole said the appropriations package will "prioritize public safety by supporting law enforcement and stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities. We advance American strength by unleashing energy dominance, securing critical minerals, and investing in nuclear power. And we uphold stewardship by protecting public lands, supporting wildland firefighters, and ensuring responsible resource management."

The package passed the House on Thursday with a 397-28 vote and has been sent to the Senate, where it will require 60 votes to pass before it can be sent to the president.