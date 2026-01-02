How one Colorado business is encouraging mindful drinking during Dry January

Some people are beginning "Dry January," where they stop or cut back on drinking alcohol. While people are getting started tackling their New Year's resolutions, the owner of Lovely, a tea shop in Aurora, Colorado, is embracing mindful drinking after losing his wife.

Filipp Mirzakhanov's wife passed away from pancreatic cancer almost six years ago.

"I had to rethink everything that we- you know, the whole lifestyle, everything that we eat, everything that we drink. I think a lot of it was related to alcohol. We didn't drink that much, but there was always alcohol present in the house," Mirzakhanov said.

Wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, he chose sobriety.

"I've been completely sober for about a couple of years now, and I don't regret it. There are many different substances that are healthier and or less harmful," Mirzakhanov said.

He's now pouring into others, sharing his journey and non-alcoholic beverages with the community. He opened Lovely just under two months ago, bringing together wellness and community. At the small shop in Aurora, he is also embracing others to consider mindful drinking or simply a new way to unwind.

"We have a very wide selection of various botanicals and fungi, kava, and kratom," Mirzakhanov said. "We also have lots of functional mushrooms."

The shop also carries non-alcoholic beer, tea, kombucha, and other nutrient-rich drinks.

Fewer Americans than ever are drinking. According to a 2025 Gallup survey, only 54% of Americans say they drink alcohol, which is the lowest percentage in Gallup's nearly 90-year history of tracking it. Rates have been dropping since 2022. Young adults between the ages of 18 and 34 are driving the change, with 66% of them saying they believe alcohol is bad for their health.

"People are realizing, you know, that there are healthier options. People are discovering that if you treat your body right, that pays," said Mirzakhanov. "I make no judgments. Whoever comes here, I listen to their stories. I try to guide them with the knowledge that I have and with the experiences that I've had in my life."

He hopes to guide others to a journey of health and wellness, one drink, one lovely sip at a time.

"This is partially because after my wife's passage- I'm here to serve," Mirzakhanov said. "I love serving people."