As Denver residents take part in dry January, surgeon general warns of alcohol effects

At Honey Elixir in Denver's RiNo neighborhood, some come for the chill and comfort.

"Just a really good place to hang out and relax, kind of let the stress of the day wear off," said Wes Jolly, a patron at the bar.

While others, find comfort in the variety.

"It allows people to have that experience of the nightlife but able to put in and do things that feel good for the body," said Kaylee Donovan, lead server and bartender at Honey Elixir.

Potions, the bar's unique version of mocktails, draws in customers during dry January, but they're also popular when people just want a different kind of boost to their night.

"They taste wonderful, and just because I'm not getting the effect of alcohol in the long term, it doesn't feel like that. It's kind of a fun experience," said Nick Richardson, a patron at the bar.

"It's something new. And it's also that really exciting moment of knowing you can drink something but also take care of your body at the same time," said Donovan.

A new advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General's Office is hoping warning labels about the risk of cancer from drinking alcohol could further help people across the country take care of their bodies.

"I would guess that anywhere from 20 to maybe 40% of our patients in the medical ICU drink harmful amounts of alcohol, and a lot of times it is unrecognized because people come to the hospital," said Ellen Burnham, professor of medicine in pulmonary sciences and critical care medicine at the University of Colorado's School of Medicine.

Burnham says it's an idea that comes as studies show more people, especially women are drinking, and potentially increasing their risks of issues like breast cancer or other kinds of cancer.

"If nothing else just to raise that awareness that alcohol isn't a completely benign product that's out there," said Burnham.

For bargoers, however, it's all about personal responsibility and having access to healthier alternatives they say can make a difference in improving health.

"I drink regularly, but this is a good place to switch it up. Also, I have a sober-ish girlfriend," said Richardson.

"As long as someone takes something in moderation its fine. I don't think they should put warning labels for cancer on alcoholic beverages," said Jolly.