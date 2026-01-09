Colorado Bureau of Investigation to review case on death of Megan Trussell

The Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have agreed to a statutory case review into the death of Megan Trussell.

Trussell was reported missing on Feb. 9, 2025, three days after she disappeared from her dormitory at the University of Colorado Boulder. Her body was discovered in Boulder Canyon six days later.

Megan Trussell last seen leaving her dormitory on Feb. 6, 2025 CU Boulder

Although law enforcement has maintained that her death was from suicide and prescription drug misuse, her family has continued to dispute that claim. The area where Trussell's body was found is known for encampments, and her family launched a campaign to connect with the unhoused community in the hopes it may lead to information about her death.

At her parents' request, CDPS and CBI agreed to conduct an independent review of the case. Under Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S.) § 24-33.5-2602(2)(c)(II), an independent review is required for cases involving Indigenous persons, like Trussell, whose deaths were ruled a suicide or overdose under suspicious circumstances.

Vanessa Diaz and Joe Trussell talk about their frustration with the handling of the investigation into the death of their daughter Megan Trussell. CBS

"CDPS and the CBI are committed to fulfilling their statutory duties under Colorado law. The Division of Criminal Justice, Office of the Liaison of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, continues to work with all families in need of support and assistance as they navigate through the loss of a family member," CBI said in a release Friday.

CBI said this will be only a review of the case, not a re-investigation. They said that county, local and university law enforcement do not object to the review.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying they will be "making the entire case file available to CBI."

"We recognize the concerns this case has raised in our community and believe transparency is essential to public trust. We welcome this independent review and stand by the thoroughness and outcome of our investigation," Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said in a prepared statement.