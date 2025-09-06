Families turn to CrimeCon Denver, advocacy tools in search of justice for missing loved ones

The missing, the unsolved, the voices for the voiceless; For families in Colorado whose loved ones have disappeared, the search for answers often goes far beyond the initial police investigation.

Haley Gray at CrimeCon Denver CBS

That's where advocates like Haley Gray step in. Gray, a credentialed victim advocate, created "The Advocacy Blueprint," a guidebook designed to help families navigate what to do once a loved one goes missing.

"I could be using my skills to help people," Gray explained after sharing her background with True Crime Podcasts. "See what police are willing to do; Are they willing to do a search, are they willing to go to the media? If not, you can do those things on your own."

That guidance resonates deeply with Vanessa Diaz and Joe Trussell, whose daughter Megan Trussell went missing in February. Her body was later found, but the Boulder County Sheriff's Office ruled her death a suicide, a conclusion her family strongly disputes.

Vanessa Diaz and Joe Trussell CBS

"We know we're never going to get her back," Diaz said. "But we have to find justice. She did not commit suicide. She did not kill herself."

Looking for support and answers, Megan's family turned to CrimeCon, a national true crime convention. What they found was more than they expected.

"As far as what we've done over the past six months, these three days have been the most beneficial thing we've done," Joe said.

At CrimeCon, families like the Trussells connected with podcasters, speakers, and other advocates who share a common mission: keeping missing persons cases in the public eye.

For some, that mission has stretched across decades. Bonnie Bell, whose sister Danielle Bell went missing in 2001 from Pensacola, Florida, shared what keeps her pushing forward.

"I don't expect to find my sister alive," Bell admitted. "What keeps me motivated is justice."

"Just getting the awareness out there, making people aware of these cases," Gray said. "You never know who might see or hear something."