"Justice for Megan Essentials Bag Project" launched by family of University of Colorado student

The family of a University of Colorado Boulder student who was found deceased earlier this year hopes that helping others may help them find answers to her death.

Trussell went missing in February, and her body was later found in Boulder Canyon in an area that her family says is known for encampments. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family disputes that ruling.

Megan Trussell's family launched the Justice for Megan Essentials Bag Project in hopes of connecting with the unhoused community, which may lead to information about her death. They said her phone was later discovered to have been sold by someone connected to that community.

"We're approaching this drive with care and hope—believing that someone out there may remember something. Even the smallest detail could matter," said Trussell's mother, Vanessa Diaz.

They're handing out essentials to the unhoused community and letting them know about a $1,000 reward for tips. The bags will contain hygiene items and snacks along with a flyer with Megan's story and photo and details on the reward. Her family hopes to assemble 50 bags and distribute them in early July.