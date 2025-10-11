Rockslides, flooding reported along several highways in southwest Colorado

Authorities in Colorado have reported rockslides, mudslides and flooding along several highways in southwest and south-central Colorado due to heavy rains.

Highway 550 (left) and Highway 145 (right) Colorado Department of Transportation

A large boulder has fallen into the road on US 550 Mountain Corridor between Purgatory and Ouray. Another large boulder is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 145 about one mile north of the Ophir turn. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect traffic delays.

A steady rockfall temporarily blocked traffic on Norwood Hill in San Miguel County, but authorities said the roadway is now clear.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging travelers to drive with extreme caution. If you are safely able to, please report incidents you drive upon to 911, and emergency dispatchers will notify CDOT.

The National Weather Service Grand Junction warned that flooding may continue into Sunday morning:

"Widespread showers and storms are expected with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall rates today before ending Sunday morning. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, recent burn scars, urban areas, and other low-lying areas. Rockslides and mudslides are possible along the highway corridors in the mountains. Isolated severe storms are also possible this afternoon and evening for eastern Utah and far western Colorado with damaging winds and heavy rains being the main concern."