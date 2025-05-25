Coloradans make best out of wet weather on Memorial Day weekend

At Colorado's Cherry Creek State Park, the rain fell in spurts on Sunday. But that wasn't getting in the way of a good camping experience for the many who reserved spots months ago.

At one campsite, Bharat Shrestha, an Aurora resident and volunteer at the park, and his family and friends sat around a fire getting ready to make some dinner.

"We are making some Nepalese food and [the kids] are asking for marshmallows," he said with a hearty laugh. "But we don't have any marshmallows, so we told them 'next year!'"

Just a stone's throw from their campsite, Rebecca and Joe Reilly were making the best out of their long-planned weekend with their two sons.

"With Cherry Creek, you have to book in advance if you want a good spot, so I think I booked this back in December," Rebecca told CBS Colorado.

Despite the weather, they decided to try and make it a fun weekend anyway. They had gone on trips with their boys before and knew that they'd want to camp, even though the rain took some of their family plans off the table.

"Finnegan has been asking since last summer at the end of the year when we could go back camping, so we decided to stick it out," Joe said.

Inside their tent, the boys had coloring books and activities to accomplish. Their oldest son proudly showed off his rain boots and junior park ranger badge. Over at Bharat's campground, the family mentioned enjoying the rain itself, particularly during the nighttime.

"It was nice, especially hearing the rain inside the tent," he said.

All over the campground, while rain either misted or poured depending on the time of day, people were playing whiffle ball or making a fire. There was fun to be had no matter the weather, and, for the Reilly family, some memories to take home despite it all.

"Especially if you have kids, they're only young once," Rebecca said. "So you make positive memories, even the rain can be a great story. You're making family stories together, so it's always worth going out now."