Collision between motorcycles closes highway near Wyoming state line

One motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning near Colorado's northern border after a group of riders was affected by another vehicle. Four of the motorcycles collided with one another.

The vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol, did not come into contact with any of the motorcycles. But additional details about the nature of the accident were unavailable, nor was any decision made yet about possible traffic citations or charges.

The deceased motorcyclist was pronounced at the scene about 40 minutes after the call was placed to 9-1-1, said CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. Two other riders were transported to nearby hospitals.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene, Moltrer said. But it is not confirmed whether one, neither or both were used in the transport of those patients.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. near mile marker 383.5 on U.S. 287. That location is approximately 29 miles north of Laporte.

Be advised 287 will be shut down due to MVA for approximately 3 to 4 hours Posted by Livermore Fire Protection District on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Both directions of travel on 287 were closed minutes after troopers arrived at the scene. Colorado authorities contacted those in Laramie County, Wyoming, in an effort to curb traffic coming south toward the area, Moltrer said.

Traffic was backed up about a mile in either direction, he added. CSP's on-scene investigation, and thus the highway closure, lasted several hours due to the fatality. The highway was re-opened at 2:35 p.m.