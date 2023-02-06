Collective giving part of Black communities' DNA, says BRIC Fund leader

Historically, Black communities have used networks and organizations to support one another. LaDawn Sullivan who is Executive Director of the Black Resilience in Colorado Fund (BRIC) spoke to CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White about the extraordinary impact of the fund in the few years since its founding.

Black Resilience in Colorado Fund

BRIC was envisioned in the height of the pandemic when Black communities in Colorado and around the country were reeling from injustices brought to light by the murder of George Floyd.

Sullivan said, "Our whole goal is to lift up what has been organically, historically and culturally a part of Black communities' DNA. We pull together our resources and collectively we work to positively impact our community. For our own progress, for community change. And a lot of times that change seems to ripple to other communities that are marginalized."

"Who do folks go to in times of crisis? You go to the people that you trust. So the Black community was going to Black organizations not for their usual work or mission but for basic things that they needed in order to survive the pandemic," Sullivan added.

Since 2020 the BRIC fund has been able to distribute $3 Million dollars to Black-led and serving organizations across the Denver metro area. BRIC also provides capital loans, training programs, and leadership coaching.

Sullivan said, "We like to create a space of convening so these organizations can learn from each other and really move from surviving to thriving."

BRIC is a fund of the Denver Foundation.