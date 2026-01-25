Watch CBS News
Coldest air of the Arctic blast arrives Sunday night across Colorado

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado.
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

The coldest arctic air arrives Sunday night into early Monday morning across Colorado. A reinforcing shot of cold air moved through during the Broncos AFC Championship game Sunday afternoon, bringing light snow with the coldest temperatures lagging behind the system.

cold.jpg
People walk in snow and cold in Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood on Sunday evening. CBS

Many areas of the Front Range will finish with 2 to 4 inches of snow. Anything that falls will accumulate and remain on roadways through sunrise Monday morning. 

Overnight temperatures will drop below zero across much of Colorado, with the exception of the Western Slope. Greeley is forecast to fall to 10 below zero, while Denver International Airport and Boulder are expected to bottom out near 4 below. 

co-tonight-lows.png
CBS

When factoring in the wind chill -- how the air feels against your skin -- conditions by 5 a.m. will feel closer to 23 below in Denver and 20 below in Boulder, with much of the Eastern Plains well below zero. 

ndfd-state-wind-chill.png
CBS

It will be critical to layer up and dress for extreme cold when heading out Monday morning, especially for those waiting at bus stops. Limit outdoor exposure to no more than five minutes when possible.

Some Colorado school districts have gone on delayed start because of the conditions. (See CBS Colorado's full list.)

As the sun rises Monday, the arctic air begins to exit the state, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 30s and 40s across the eastern plains. By Monday afternoon, the arctic blast will be over. 

