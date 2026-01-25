Snow moves in during Denver Broncos game, temperatures drop into the teens at Mile High: "Snowing like crazy"

The temperature at kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday for the AFC Championship was 26 degrees and with wind chill it felt like 17. The Denver Broncos are playing the New England Patriots in the game that will determine who goes to the Super Bowl.

Snow falls at Empower Field at Mile High in the second half, as seen on the CBS Sports broadcast. CBS



In the second half, temperatures dipped into the teens and light fluffy snow began falling and accumulating on the field. Wind chills also were down to the single digits.

"Snowing like crazy," said Dave Logan, the voice of the Denver Broncos on the Broncos radio network. "The winds are swirling."

The hash marks on the field were getting harder to see with the accumulating snow.

The snow is part of a reinforcing shot of cold air blasting through Denver. Snowfall will continue for the remainder of the game, with totals of up to 4 inches possible. The snow is very light and fluffy, allowing it to blow around easily and reduce visibility at times.

Because of the powdery nature of the snow, grounds crews are using leaf blowers to clear the field.