Cold blast to invade Colorado this week with heavier snow ahead

By Alex Lehnert

First Alert Weather Day as cold and snow move in to Colorado
First Alert Weather Day as cold and snow move in to Colorado 02:35

Expect colder temperatures and more snow this week.  Accumulating snow is expected in Denver and across the Eastern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert says as of Tuesday morning Denver International Airport has received a tenth of an inch of snow.  

Heavier snow will fall Tuesday night

Winter weather advisories go into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The advisories span from the Denver area, up I-25 to Fort Collins, south to Pueblo, and West from Aspen to the Kansas state line. Expect 2 to 6 inches of snow for much of the area under the advisory according to Lehnert. She says the Foothills could expect up to 10 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories CBS News Colorado

Most of the snow will fall for both the evening commute on Tuesday and the morning commute on Wednesday, before clearing mid-morning on Wednesday.  

On Tuesday, expect high teens to low 20-degree temperatures along the Eastern Plains and Front Range of Colorado. Lehnert says it felt like 10 below zero Tuesday morning in Denver. Meanwhile, the western half of Colorado is a bit warmer.    

Tuesday's high temperatures CBS News Colorado

Wednesday expect sub-zero windchill. Even colder air moves into Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. This cold and snowy stretch lasts through Thursday and that's why Lehnert has declared Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as First Alert Weather Alert Days.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

