Cheyenne Frontier Days to debut new format, 10 straight days of rodeo action for 130th year

More rodeo action, more rodeo prize money, and an updated format will be among the highlights of this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days for the event's 130th year.

The event will run from July 17 to 26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and will have more rodeo events, $960,000 rodeo prize money — up from $770,000 — and a new "first Friday rodeo."

Scheduling of the events will also seek to have more events while providing more rest time for animals, participants, workers, and volunteers, as well as reducing congestion at the rodeo grounds.

Qualifying slack rounds for timed events, the week before the official start, were also eliminated and now, qualifying rodeos across Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas will serve to determine who can compete.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, MT competes in saddle bronc riding during an afternoon rodeo during Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cheyenne, WY. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Our goal is to have long-term sustainability for all of our events, especially the rodeo that is the cornerstone of our celebration," said Tom Hirsig, CFD CEO, said in a statement. "There are a lot of factors to consider when planning, from our relationships with our sanctioning bodies (PRCA and WPRA) to the contestants and the thousands of volunteers who put in countless hours to make it all possible."

Music performances this year include the following:

Friday, July 17: Treaty Oak Revival with Jessie Murph

Saturday, July 18: Alex Warren

Sunday, July 19: The Red Clay Strays with Wyatt Flores

Monday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 21: PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Wednesday, July 22: Riley Green with Trace Adkins

Thursday, July 23: Blake Shelton

Friday, July 24: Hardy with Cameron Whitcomb

Saturday, July 25: Zach Top with Jo Dee Messina

Daily tickets go from $26 to $53, with a $3 discount available on tickets purchased before July 1. Get tickets at cfdrodeo.com.