Lineup unveiled for 130th Cheyenne Frontier Days, concerts include some of the biggest names in country music

One of the biggest lineups ever is ready for the 130th Cheyenne Frontier Days with some of the biggest names in country music and beyond taking the Frontier stage in mid-July.

Hardy performs during his Jim Bob World Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Aug. 22, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. Scott Legato / Getty Images

Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the following shows:

Friday, July 17: Treaty Oak Revival with Jessie Murph

Saturday, July 18: Alex Warren

Sunday, July 19: The Red Clay Strays with Wyatt Flores

Monday, July 20- Tuesday July 21: PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Wednesday, July 22: Riley Green with Trace Adkins

Thursday, July 23: Blake Shelton

Friday, July 24: Hardy with Cameron Whitcomb

Saturday, July 25: Zach Top with Jo Dee Messina

New this year, the PRCA rodeo will kick off on the opening day and run through Championship Sunday on the 26th.

"The 2026 Frontier Nights is stacked with superstar power and fresh talent," said Mike Wilkinson, Contract Acts Chairman in a press release. "We're proud to bring together iconic headliners and rising stars for nights that will stay with our fans long after the lights go down. It's one of our most dynamic lineups yet."

The festival takes place in late July every year in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and is a big draw for Colorado rodeo and music fans.

Tickets will start at $72 with upgrades available. Xtreme Bulls Tickets range from $25-$95. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, December 11 at 9 a.m. at cfdrodeo.com.