Cherry Creek students show off mechanical skills at Skills USA regional competition

A big competition took place at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial Saturday.

Cherry Creek students Patrick Kroll and Elijah Mahlen have been studying hard for nearly a week now. Not for a traditional test, but rather the Skills USA regional competition.

"I've been studying since Monday. We got an email with a study guide. I've just been going over that every single day for like two hours and just trying to grind out as much as I can," said Kroll.

Students from all over the region compete in three different specialized skill areas; automotive mechanics, aircraft mechanics and construction. They get a written test and a practical test. Patrick and Elijah said the hardest part for them was the hands-on portion.

"The hard part about it is you can do all the studying anywhere in the world, but as soon as you get a broken bolt, you don't know what to do," said Kroll.

The competition is more than just fun for these students. It's an extension of their education and a big step toward their future. Both Patrick and Elijah want a career in auto mechanics, and they think this will give them a leg up.

"I grew up in a Mustang with my dad. And then you just kind of got me addicted," said Kroll.

And they also want to go to the Skills USA state competition and national competition. If they do win on Saturday and advance it will mean even more studying and a lot more work in the shop.

"It might be a lot of studying, but it's going to be far more hands-on because, with hands-on, you can actually get into the car," said Kroll.