3 Colorado officers in Christian Glass shooting have charges dropped, create police training video

Three officers who were present at the scene when Christian Glass was killed by a sheriff's deputy had their charges dropped. An attorney for Glass's parents says those officers made a training video to prevent this from happening again.

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow, former Georgetown Police Officer Timothy Collins, and Colorado State Patrol trooper Ryan Bennie were each charged with failure to intervene, a misdemeanor.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch and Glass's parents' attorney confirmed Wednesday that those charges were dropped on Tuesday.

If any of those officers had been convicted, they would have lost the ability to serve in law enforcement in Colorado.

Glass was shot in 2022 after calling 911 for help when his SUV became stuck. He told the 911 operator he had several weapons in his car. His parents said they believed Glass was having a mental health crisis.

Christian Glass Glass Family

The deputy who shot Glass, Andrew Buen, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide last month. Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's Sgt. Kyle Gould pleaded guilty in 2023 to charges of duty to report use of force and duty to intervene.

Siddartha Rathod, an attorney for Glass' parents, lauded the move, saying it helps bring closure to the case and decreases the chances of something like this happening again.

"This is the type of out-of-the-box thinking by district attorneys that should be commended," Rathod told CBS News Colorado on Wednesday. "This resolution provides closure to the community and makes all Coloradans safer. The 5th Judicial District Attorney should be commended for ensuring Colorado is safer today."