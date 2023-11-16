Former deputy pleads guilty in the killing of Christian Glass in Colorado's high country

Former Sgt. Kyle Gould pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in the killing of Christian Glass in Clear Creek County Court on Thursday afternoon. The plea was expected and a sentencing hearing began immediately following it in which Gould was given a $100,000 fine and two years of probation.

Bodycam footage shows Christian Glass before he was shot and killed him in Silver Plume on June 10, 2022. Clear Creak Sheriff's Office

Glass, 22, was shot and killed in Colorado's high country after he called 911 for help when his car broke down. It happened on June 10 in Silver Plume and officers from several different law enforcement agencies responded. Glass told the emergency dispatcher he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallot. His family's attorney say that is because he was an amateur geologist. Over the span of an hour, officers told him he needed to get out of his car and dismissed attempts to drop the weapons out of his window. Glass refused to leave the car, saying he was scared. As things escalated, officers broke a window in an attempt to get him out and Glass grabbed one of the knives. Officers then tased him. Body cam video then showed Glass beginning to swing the knife wildly with his arm. That's when an officer or officers shot him.

Former Clear Creek sheriff's deputy Andrew Buen, left, and former Sgt. Kyle Gould, right Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

As part of Gould's plea deal, he also agrees that he can't serve as a police officer or security officer ever again in the state of Colorado.

While Gould's case has wrapped up, another employee of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, former deputy Andrew Buen, is fighting his charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment.

Glass's parents, Simon and Sally Glass, were present at the courthouse and were set to speak at the sentencing hearing for Gould.

Glass Family

The civil case has already reached its conclusion after a $19 million settlement was reached.