DEA sheds light on Colorado Springs bust, says they believe cartels are stockpiling fentanyl

The Drug Enforcement Agency is shedding light on concerning details surrounding a Colorado illegal nightclub raid after which more than 100 people who are believed to be in the country illegally were arrested. It happened on Sunday in Colorado Springs.

DEA

"There was drug trafficking. There was guns. There was prostitution. There was crimes of violence," explained Jonathan Pullen, special agent in charge for the DEA Rocky Mountain Division.

According to Pullen, the illegal drugs at the party were supplied by the Sinaloa cartel, and the DEA is putting their foot on the gas when it comes to getting drugs off the streets, especially when it comes to fentanyl.

"In fact, we've seized enormous amounts of fentanyl this year," Pullen said. "I actually thought we would seize less. I thought with the border being tighter, we'd see smaller seizures. I was wrong. We have seized so much fentanyl this year."

Although deaths related to the drug have dropped significantly in the state and across the country, the presence of fentanyl has increased.

"We think there may be some stockpiling happening on the U.S. side from the Mexican cartels, and that's why we're seeing such large amounts right now," Pullen said.

This particular bust also included the arrest of more than 100 people thought to be in the country illegally, but Pullen says that wasn't the intent of the operation.

"Quite frankly, we were there for the drug investigation," Pullen said. "We didn't ask the illegal immigrants to come."

The Trump administration has given the DEA Title 8 authority, which mandates it involves Immigration and Customs Enforcement when encountering individuals suspected of being in the country illegally. It's something the previous administration didn't do but Pullen said has significantly helped.

Now, suspected unauthorized individuals from nine different countries, including El Salvador, Venezuela, Honduras and Mexico will potentially face removal from the country.

"Our choices previously were to wait 'till the investigation runs its course before we arrest everybody, so we don't tip the whole network off," Pull said. "In the meantime, that person's still selling fentanyl, and it's likely going to kill somebody. Now, we have the option to turn that person over to ICE if they're here illegally, and they can go back to their home country, and they're not selling fentanyl that's going to kill people in Denver anymore."

A Fort Carson Army staff sergeant was also arrested on drug charges as part of the bust. Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez was one of approximately 17 active-duty U.S. Army service members present.