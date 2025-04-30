Colorado sees major dip in fentanyl deaths: "We haven't seen a drop like this ever"

Colorado has seen a dramatic decline in drug overdose deaths over the past year, with the steepest reduction coming from fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control, total overdose deaths in the state dropped from 1,998 to 1,637 between December 2022 and November 2024 - a 18.1% decrease.

Opioid-related deaths saw an even sharper decline of 28.5%, and fentanyl-involved deaths fell 35.1%, from 1,238 to 804.

CBS

"We haven't seen a drop like this ever," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. "The opioid crisis started in the 1990s in the boardroom, pushing pills. It moved to heroin. It's now fentanyl. In the last year, we saw fentanyl deaths drop by 35%. That's over 400 lives that we saved this year. This is a meaningful reduction."

Weiser credited the drop to a comprehensive statewide strategy that includes expanded access to Naloxone, funding for treatment programs, and targeted law enforcement.

"It starts with Narcan being available everywhere," Weiser said. "If someone is going through an overdose, it can save their lives. That's probably the biggest reason."

In addition to prevention, Colorado has allocated over $100 million from opioid settlement funds to expand treatment and recovery.

The state has also cracked down on trafficking and digital access, like social media.

"We're going after cartels who are pushing fentanyl," he said. "We're trying to make sure that those who sell fentanyl and someone dies, does real time. It's now a felony in Colorado."

For those on the front lines, awareness campaigns have played a pivotal role.

"There are a lot of folks who are now carrying Narcan. I have patients all the time who say, 'I had to use it the other day.' That's helping prevent people from dying," said Chris Gillespie, a physician assistant at Community Medical Services.

He believes awareness, especially among young people, is making an impact.

Keith Spencer CBS

"This is one of the deadliest drugs we've ever seen," Gillespie said. "Making sure they're aware - whether it's parents, educators, or providers like myself - I think it is helping save lives."

Keith Spencer, a recovering addict who now mentors others, knows the devastation fentanyl can cause. Spencer's younger brother died from a fentanyl overdose.

"He got unlucky. He got a more potent dose than I did," he said. "A lot of people around me were dying… This ends one of two ways: I either go to prison for a long time or I'm gonna die."

For Spencer, sobriety didn't come easily. He's found success through The Other Side Academy and now works in their furniture warehouse.

"Fewer death means awareness. People realize they're not just dealing with your typical narcotic. They're dealing with an acute poison," said Spencer. "I'm very proud of that number. It shows success in what we're doing here, especially in Colorado. There's not going to be any shortage of drug epidemics in the next 100 years. So it's really good we figured out something that kind of works."

Despite the encouraging numbers, state leaders and advocates stress that the fight is far from over.

"We can't take our foot off the gas," Weiser said. "We just went to court against the Trump administration, which is trying to take back funding used for critical responses to this substance abuse crisis. We'll keep standing up to help save lives."

Weiser says the state's Connect Effect campaign demonstrates the power of connection to protect teens. As the campaign notes, 87% of teens would try to protect their friends from this deadly threat. He says it uses the science of positive social norms to highlight that most teens are making healthy choices, giving youth confidence that they are in good company when they don't take unprescribed pills.

"Every Coloradan has a role to play here. First, make sure that we're talking about this crisis. Chances are you know people, friends, families, colleagues, who are struggling and who are affected by this crisis," said Weiser. "For those who are struggling, get help. It's important that people who are struggling get help before it's too late."