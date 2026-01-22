The Arctic Express is ushering in Colorado's coldest air of the season along with snow for many

The Polar Plunge is here and will be sticking around for several days. The western edge of a huge mass of cold Arctic air is surging into Colorado getting set to mix it up with a cut-off low during the weekend bringing in the coldest air of the season so far along with a blast of snow.

Temperatures across the Eastern Plains including the Denver metro area will stay below freezing for three days, with wind chill temperatures dropping below 0 during the period.

A man waits for a bus at 18th and Stout during a cold morning in Denver on Jan. 15, 2024. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There is a cold weather advisory posted for a large area of the plains just east of the Denver metro area and the Front Range I-25 corridor. Some areas of eastern Colorado may be feeling like 15 to 20 below zero on the bare skin from Friday morning through 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

In addition to the cold, there will also be some snow. For the Denver metro area amounts will be very light on Friday morning with little to no accumulation for the morning drive. The bulk of the weekend snow for Denver will arrive on Friday night into Saturday morning, where areas may see a half inch to 2 inches of snow over the weekend.

There is a winter weather advisory posted for the weekend over the mountains of the state starting on Friday. Some areas may see 6 to 12 inches of snow. The added snow will make the avalanche threat worse in many mountain areas of the state.

Football fans heading to Empower Field at Mile High to watch the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game should be prepared for temps in the 20s. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and there's a chance for some light snow.