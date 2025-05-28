Watch CBS News
Family tours property damage after tornado hits northeastern Colorado

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch,
Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Brief tornado damages outbuilding in rural Colorado
Brief tornado damages outbuilding in rural Colorado 02:03

The Farnik family lives in Raymer in Weld County and is touring the damage after severe storms struck Tuesday afternoon. That part of northeastern Colorado was hit by severe storms and at least one tornado. 

wx-tracker-wrap-10pkg-transfer-frame-1106.jpg
The Farnik family property in Weld County.  CBS

"My dad starts screaming, 'Tornado! tornado!'" said Marrek Farnik. 

According to First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch, a destructive combination of high humidity and warm temperatures spawned tornadoes that hit near the small town of Raymer on Tuesday. 

"I look up to the north and there's a beautiful translucent rope tornado just dancing through the fields, just drifting through the north," said Jeff Farnik. 

wx-tracker-wrap-10pkg-transfer-frame-1262.jpg
Jeff Farnik shows the damage after a storm blew through his property in northeast Colorado.  CBS

The tornado skipped over open fields and eventually struck the family's shed, leaving it in pieces. 

"It was pretty close! A few more feet and it would have taken our roof instead of the roof of the old grainery," said Margaret Farnik. 

"This is northeast Colorado. Weird stuff happens out here between the Palmer and the Cheyenne," said Marrek Farnik. 

wx-tracker-wrap-10pkg-transfer-frame-1213.jpg
A cat sits in what is left of the shed on the Farnik family property in Weld County.  CBS

No one was injured in the storm, and there has been only one confirmed tornado report. 

