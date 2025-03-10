Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Lakeside official pleads guilty to embezzlement in Colorado

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Brenda Hamilton, the former town clerk for Lakeside, pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of embezzlement of public property, and agreed to pay restitution to the Colorado town totaling $26,000 as part of a plea agreement. She is scheduled to be sentenced May 5.

hamilton.png
Brenda Hamilton Jefferson County

The guilty plea stems from a CBS News Colorado investigation in September of 2023 which found Hamilton had purchased at least three cars from the town's police fleet for below-market value -- in one case just $300 -- then resold the cars and SUVs on the open market for thousands more, apparently pocketing thousands of dollars in profits.

At the time of the news report, Hamilton alternately denied wrongdoing or indicated she was unaware of what the news investigation had turned up.

Her father, Robert Gordanier, was the town's Mayor and Police Chief at the time and acknowledged what happened had all the signs of a "sweetheart deal." He admitted that he had signed bills of sale for the vehicles, but that his daughter had then filled in the details.

lakeside1.jpg
File photo: CBS Colorado's Brian Maass attempts to interview Brenda Hamilton. CBS

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted both Gordanier and his daughter in the car-flipping scheme.

For his part, Gordanier pleaded guilty in January to two counts, including embezzlement, and is serving four years probation.

Brenda Hamilton and her attorney did not respond to phone calls or messages from CBS News Colorado seeking comment on the Monday plea bargain.

Numerous other charges Hamilton was facing, including theft and official misconduct, will be dropped as part of the plea deal.

Jefferson County prosecutors said Hamilton could face anything from probation up to three years in prison when she is sentenced. 

lakeside-1.jpg
CBS

Lakeside is a small town in Jefferson County, which is home to an amusement park and only a handful of residents.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories at CBS News Colorado. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.