Section of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado reopens; South Rim Fire remains active

Section of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado reopens

A portion of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is back open after wildfires forced park officials to shut the park down earlier this month.

The North Rim of the park in western Colorado is now accessible to the public. It reopened on Wednesday after having been closed since July 10 when lightning strikes started two wildfires. The North Rim Fire didn't wind up causing big problems, but the South Rim Fire grew to more than 4,000 acres. On Thursday it was 52% contained and remained active in some areas.

A firefighter plane drops down toward the water to fill its tanks July 14, 2025 at the Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County. The planes were working the South Rim fire in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Don Emmert/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The South Rim of the park remains closed due to the ongoing firefight, along with the East Portal campgrounds.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jeff Hurd, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, visited with crews inside the park who have been battling the South Rim Fire.



Rep. Jeff Hurd and a park ranger observe some of the damage from 2025 wildfires at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Rep. Jeff Hurd

"Federal, state, and local crews in (District 3) are working in close coordination to protect lives and land," Hurd wrote in a social media post about his visit.