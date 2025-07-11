Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park remains closed as Colorado's South Rim Fire burns without containment

Wildfires burning in Colorado on Friday: Get an update

Wildfires burning in Colorado on Friday: Get an update

A wildfire that's burning in the southern part of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in western Colorado has grown to more than 1,600 acres. It has damaged some park equipment and several outbuildings.

National Park Service

The South Rim Fire is believed to have started on Thursday after a lightning strike. The national park was evacuated as a precaution and remained closed on Friday.

Federal wildfire management officials said they are working on structure protection within the park, including the visitor center.

The fire was listed at 1,640 acres during the day on Friday and so far there's no containment on it.

Some pre-evacuation notices have been sent to residents in Montrose County. There are no mandatory evacuation orders currently in place.

Weather conditions on Friday aren't helping with the firefight. The relative humidity is low and temperatures are in the high 80s.

Highway 347 is closed at the junction of Highway 50 due to the fire.