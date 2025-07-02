These are the best times to travel to avoid heavy Fourth of July traffic in Colorado

These are the best time to travel to avoid heavy traffic in Colorado

More than 72 million Americans will be traveling to their destinations for the 4th of July. AAA says Denver is ranked number seven for travel, so expect traffic if you leave on Wednesday. I-70 will be one of the busiest travel highways in the state.

If possible, AAA recommends leaving on Thursday because they say there won't be as much traffic on the highways. If you do have to leave on Wednesday, it is recommended to leave during the early morning hours or the late evening hours. Drivers will see traffic, but will not be stuck in it as long.

Afternoon traffic of Pena Blvd. to Denver International Airport near ramp of Airport Blvd. in Denver, Colorado Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

AAA says to check your vehicle before any big road trip. The top three calls they receive include flat tires, dead batteries, and people locking their keys in their cars. These are all situations that can be prevented, especially on busy highways like I-70 and I-25, where you don't want to be stranded.

"The summer is where people head westward or they head into the great wide open," said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "Denver is the perfect launching point for that. People might fly into Denver and even use Rent-A-Car to join Coloradoans like us on I-70 and I-25. They will be part of the traffic that we are a part of and head off to their destinations where they stimulate the high-country economy."

Always remember to fill up your vehicle before heading on a big road trip. You don't want to run out of gas on the way there.

CBS

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line, pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warning of upcoming entrances and exits.