Colorado drivers expected to take advantage of lower gas prices this holiday weekend

The very busy Fourth of July holiday is approaching, and 72 million Americans are expected to drive across the United States, including here in Colorado, where people typically head to the mountains.

Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA, Skyler McKinley, says getting gas now will be cheaper for your wallet than waiting for the weekend. Tuesday is the best time, as millions of people will be planning to fill up on Wednesday. This gives drivers a money-saving option, and there won't be as much traffic at the pump.

AAA says across the state, gas prices average $3.20/gallon. This is better than this time last year, when the average price was $3.34/gallon. AAA says never wait until the last minute or your car is close to empty to get gas.

Most of their calls are from stranded drivers who run out of gas. It's recommended to fill up your tank when you hit half. Anything less than that will put wear and tear on your vehicle, especially the engine.

Places like Costco and Sam's Club offer good gas perks, but for everyone else, it's recommended to go to the gas station closest to your home.

"Generally speaking, you are going to get the best deals on service stations that are tucked into a neighborhood. If you have a service station that is by your house that is not next to a major highway or a major thoroughfare, genuinely, they are going to be priced appropriately. Remember, gas is a very low margin game," said McKinley.

Remember to check your tires and batteries before any big road trip. You don't want to cause more traffic by breaking down in the middle of a highway.

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line, pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warning of upcoming entrances and exits.