Colorado drivers urged to check tires before taking big road trips during July 4th weekend

Just as in the winter months, drivers in Colorado should also check their tires during the summer months.

Big O Tires Owner Matt Story says the hotter it is outside, the flatter your tires can be. The two biggest things to remember when checking your tires before any road trip are to make sure the tire pressure is correct and the tread depth is not too low. For every 10 degrees difference in the temperature, there will be a pound of change on your tires.

CBS

Story said there is such a thing as too much air and not enough air in your tires. Both will cause problems while you use your brakes, increase your risk of tire damage and even cause blowouts. Your car's manual and the side of your car door will always tell you how much air is needed.

He recommends getting a gauge for your times. This will tell you how low or high your air pressure is. This is also the time of year when teenagers are learning to drive for the first time. Many may be taking their first road trip. This is one big thing parents should show their kids.

"How to change the spare tire," Story said. "That's the most impactful thing a teenager can learn about a vehicle. From day one, we recommend learning where the checkpoint is and how to operate. It can be unfamiliar to them and maybe never seen one before. It could be kind of confusing. Do it for the first time in a controlled environment like your garage. This way, if you are on the side of the road, you are not fumbling through it for the first time."'

If you notice your tires are continuously going flat, it's time for you to seek an expert. This way, you don't add extra wear and tear on your vehicle.

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line, pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warning of upcoming entrances and exits.