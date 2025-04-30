Barrier failure blamed for well blowout in Northern Colorado

Barrier failure blamed for loss of pressure in Galeton well incident

Barrier failure blamed for loss of pressure in Galeton well incident

Barrier failure blamed for loss of pressure in Galeton well incident

A barrier failure is being blamed for a well blowout near Galeton in Northern Colorado earlier this month. According to officials, one of Chevron's well locations suffered a surface equipment failure that resulted in the release of water and some oil and gas.

According to the state's energy and carbon management commission report, the well barriers failed, which led to a loss of pressure control and a blowout on April 6. That led to both crude oil and natural gas spewing into the air.

The Bishop well near Galeton in Northern Colorado. CBS

One contractor was injured and treated at the hospital.

Surrounding residents were forced from their homes, and the Galeton Elementary School was closed during the incident and cleanup.

Crews have been monitoring air quality in the area and the report shows the results have been below levels of concern. There are currently seven air monitors on location and five off-location remote monitoring stations.