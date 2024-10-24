Ballot measure asks Westminster residents for sales tax increase to create more fire stations, personnel

When it comes to fighting fires, Westminster firefighter August Rasche says every second counts.

"A fire typically doubles in size every two minutes," Rasche said. "The standard that we operate under is a four-minute response time."

Rasche, who is also the executive board member for the Westminster Professional Firefighters Union (Local 2889), say this standard is becoming harder to meet as the city's population keeps growing.

"In the last 20 years, Westminster has grown fire quite a bit. One thing that has not grown is the Westminster fire department. We have the same number of stations, the same number of ambulances, same number of engines as we had 20 years ago," Rasche said.

According to Westminster fire department officials, between 2020 through 2023, call volumes increased by 37%.

"We've gone from 7,000 calls for service to over 17,000," acting Fire Chief Erik Birk said.

This is why the firefighter's union is asking residents to support Ballot Measure 3C this election, which would implement a 0.5 percent sales tax increase to help fund the creation of two new fire stations in the city, among other plans.

"If we can get these stations built out, we'll get back to that level of safety that we experienced back in the early 2000s," said Rasche.

The extra 5 cents for every $100 spent in Westminster, would generate roughly 19 million dollars annually.

"We feel that that is a small tax filling a massive need," Rasche said.

One of the fire departments, which would be built from this revenue, will be situated near the Westminster Promenade. It is where the fire department has identified a growing need for service.

"Some of that increase can be attributed to an aging population, mental health needs and many other factors," Birk said.

Funds would also be used to hire 45 firefighters and paramedics and modernize three of the city's existing stations.

"Some of these stations were built over 50 years ago and were not built for modern fire service or a diverse workforce," Birk said. "We do not have equitable amenities for our female firefighters, and 10% of our firefighters are female."

The Westminster fire department would also be able to create a new training facility, removing existing challenges with having sometimes go outside of the city to conduct critical training.

"Right now, our training facility is a parking lot with a small structure on it, and it is not sufficient for the expectations of a modern fire department," said Rasche.

If this measure passes, the firefighter's union hopes the two new stations will be built by 2029 and before they begin the process of modernizing existing stations.