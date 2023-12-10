Avalanche equipment permanently installed on Colorado's Red Mountain Pass

The Colorado road known as the Million Dollar Highway received an upgrade in five new, permanent avalanche-triggering mechanisms.

The devices were placed atop known slide chutes above U.S. 550.

Colorado Department of Transportation

"These snow slide paths on Red Mountain (Pass) are known as frequent offenders," Brian Gorsage, CDOT state avalanche program coordinator, stated in a press release. "CDOT crews shoot these down many times throughout the winter season. Now with these units permanently installed and pre-loaded on the mountain and ridgelines, operations can take place in the early morning hours before daytime commuter traffic increases, lessening closure impacts for motorists."

Colorado Department of Transportation

The equipment was installed during the summer and fall by a CDOT contractor, Geovert, then successfully tested three times last week. It is the first avalanche mitigation gear installed on this highway.

"CDOT engineers typically work on projects like road paving, bridge building and culvert replacement," stated Jeff Reichel, CDOT engineer/project manager. "This project took place in a high alpine environment requiring all the construction equipment and supplies to be delivered and installed by helicopter and rope-access technicians. It was quite a challenge for our construction team."

Colorado Department of Transportation

Two Gazex units were permanently placed between Silverton and Ouray, while three O'bellx units were installed in other locations on Red Mountain Pass. Both systems ignite compressed air and gases downward onto slopes to, in effect, get the snowball rolling.

The O'bellx units need "refills" - the portable units holding the gasses require resetting on site each winter with a helicopter.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Both systems are remotely controlled from a cell phone or tablet.

"This advanced technology means safer operations for our personnel, more efficient missions and reduced durations of roadway closures," stated CDOT's Southwest Regional Transportation Director, Julie Constan.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT operates more than 40 remotely-controlled systems across the state, including those on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass, State Highway 145 Lizard Head Pass, the I-70 mountain corridor, U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass and U.S. 6 Loveland Pass.

Colorado Department of Transportation