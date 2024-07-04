Aurora Reservoir's Swim Beach reopens just in time for Coloradans to celebrate Fourth of July

On Thursday the swim beach at the Aurora Reservoir was packed with people trying to cool off and enjoy their Fourth of July holiday.

The Swim Beach at Aurora Reservoir CBS

"It's a really nice place to hang out," said Annie Nats who was spending Fourth of July with her friends on the beach. "It's not too hot. It's like seventy-five degrees so it's really nice."

It's almost hard to believe that less than 24 hours ago the water on the swim beach was off limits.

The City of Aurora closed the swim beach at Aurora Reservoir because of elevated bacteria levels in the Reservoir. That means no swimming, which was tough for visitors looking for relief from the heat Wednesday.

Sign informs beachgoers about closure at Aurora Reservoir CBS News Colorado

"It was very disappointing," said Jo Evans who had taken a group of kids to the Reservoir. "But we decided to stay. Make the best of it."

That wasn't the only reservoir the City of Aurora closed Wednesday because of elevated bacteria levels. Quincy Reservoir just down the road remained closed to all water contact.

Luckily for swimmers, the Aurora Reservoir Swim Beach opened Thursday morning so people could swim, and it seemed they were none the wiser.

"A lake day is always a good day," said Nats.