Aurora Swim Beach reopens on Fourth of July after closure for elevated bacteria levels

Authorities have reopened the swim area at Aurora Reservoir ahead of the Fourth of July holiday after it was closed on Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels. The kayaking, paddle boarding and boating section of the reservoir have remained open to the public this entire time.

Aurora Reservoir said 2024 annual passes are $85 and watercraft access passes are $20.

Recently, the reservoir altered its hours to increase public safety and create a family-friendly environment. As of June 8, visitors to Aurora Reservoir are no longer allowed to bring or drink alcohol at the park. Loud music is also banned.

The City of Aurora also adjusted park hours on weekends from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously, the reservoir was open until 9:30 p.m. during June and July.