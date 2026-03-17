Aurora Police seek neighborhood help in finding teen's killer

Aurora Police is again urging the public to come forward with information that could help identify the person who killed 15‑year‑old Xavier Dominguez nearly three weeks ago. Investigators say they've gathered some clues about what happened the night Xavier was shot on Feb. 27, but they still need critical help from the community.

According to police, Xavier met up with the suspect shortly before 11 p.m., and the two interacted for several minutes before the shooting. Detectives believe the suspect ran south toward the High Line Canal after firing the shots and may have left the area either on foot or on a bike.

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Maj. Crimes Sgt. Chris Cruser said investigators have interviewed some witnesses but need more. Police are asking residents of neighborhoods near Lima Street and Highline Drive, close to Alameda Avenue and Havana Street, to review any doorbell or surveillance video.

"We would be looking for basically, probably a half hour before that time and a half hour after," said Cruser. "Anybody in the area, if they saw someone on foot, if they saw somebody on a bike, if they saw people meet up and talk. That's the type of stuff we're looking for."

Xavier's family has been pleading for answers since the day he was killed. His mother, Stephanie Dominguez, previously told CBS Colorado that her son was walking to a friend's house that night, something he had done many times before.

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"He loved to dance, liked to sing, play video games, just a normal teenager," she said.

Loved ones and community members gathered for a vigil earlier this month, urging witnesses to come forward and condemning the culture of silence that often complicates investigations involving young victims.

"I will never be the same without him," Xavier's mother said. "I just need the community's help. No 15‑year‑old deserves to get shot in the chest like that," Dominguez said.

Investigators believe Xavier and the suspect may have known each other and exchanged words before the argument escalated into gunfire. Investigators say it's possible that young people in the area know something but may be afraid to talk.

"So, what I would ask is for parents out there in the community to talk to your kids and try to get them to talk to you," Cruser said.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department or report anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.