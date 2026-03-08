Family of slain Aurora teen asks for witnesses to come forward

A family is pleading for answers after a 15-year-old boy in Aurora was shot and killed on Friday, Feb. 27.

His family tells CBS Colorado Xavier Dominguez was walking to a friend's house to play video games and never made it.

"He loved to dance, liked to sing, play video games, just a normal teenager," said Stephanie Dominguez, Xavier's mother.

The community gathered Sunday evening to remember the teenager and to ask for witnesses to come forward to help police identify who pulled the trigger.

"I just need the community's help," said Dominguez. "Please, for my peace of mind, because I will never be the same without him, especially finding out the way they took him from me. No 15-year-old deserves to get shot in the chest like that."

"If the Aurora police had shot him, if they had shot him dead, you would all be lined up all the way down there to set a stop sign all the way down there, saying, get rid of the cops," said Alvertis Simmons, who spoke at the vigil. "But at the end of the day, the cops didn't shoot him. There was somebody in the community that did, and we got to have some justice."

Xavier Dominguez left his house around 10 p.m. to walk to his friend's house as he had many times before.

"He would always walk this way to go to his best friend's house," said his mother. "It was nothing out of the ordinary. He would always walk; people knew him around here. I'm not understanding why anybody would want to hurt him."

To the family, it doesn't add up. Their only hope is someone deciding to speak up.

"I'm sick of the snitching stuff, because all of us lose people every day because nobody wants to snitch," said Dominguez. "It's not snitching, it's telling. My son did not deserve this. Nobody's son or anybody deserves to be taken out like the way that my son did."

Police and family believe Dominguez knew the person who shot him as they walked toward each other from opposite sides of the street, and engaged in a conversation that ended in a lethal argument.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department.