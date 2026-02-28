15-year-old dead after shooting in Aurora, police searching for suspect

Aurora police are looking for information on the suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy late Friday night.

Officers were called to 22 Lima St. around 11 p.m., where they found the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers attempted to save his life, and once medical first responders arrived, the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later died from his wounds.

Investigators believe the boy and the suspect knew each other and were walking towards each other from opposite sides of the street. Police said the two were talking, but the conversation became an argument before shots were fired.

The APD said they have not yet identified the suspect, who ran from the scene following the shooting. They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.