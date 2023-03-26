Aurora interim police chief says we need to work together to stop youth crime

Aurora police chief says we need to work together to stop youth crime

Art Acevedo, Aurora's interim police chief, had a message for his city and the state after a day of crime in Aurora.

"Juvenile crime is a huge issue. Gun violence involving young people is a huge issue," he said. "We're doing our job, but it's time for the courts and the legislature to get serious about juvenile violence."

He says Saturday morning a group of juveniles carjacked someone in Aurora then later started a pursuit and wreck in Denver before being arrested. He says that the same group is suspected to be involved in two carjackings and a shooting in the past few days. Then just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Aurora mall.

"A group of teenagers had been causing problems for a few hours in the mall," Acevedo said at a news conference.

The situation turned deadly as police arrived.

"As they were responding in their vehicle, in a police vehicle, reports of shots fired came out," said Acevedo.

A young boy was shot and killed outside the mall by a gunman.

Acevedo says to end juvenile crime it will take all of us.

"This is an effort that has to be the community, the police, the courts, elected officials. The media plays a role because you help us get up this information, not to mention educators and lastly, families," he said.

He says lawmakers need to start giving juvenile offenders tougher penalties so repeat offenders don't continue to cause destruction in our communities.

"The fact that we are chasing these young people, we are arresting these young people and they are going in one door and out the other and this is what happens," said Acevedo. "These are kids but these are troubled kids. Dangerous kids. And you cannot have them out on the street."