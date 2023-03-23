Watch CBS News
Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo names Heather Morris as interim deputy chief

Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo to name Heather Morris as interim deputy chief
CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass has learned that interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo has named Heather Morris as interim deputy chief.

heather-morris.jpg
CBS

Source tell him that she will begin her position on April 1. Morris is a close friend of Acevedo who was his internal affairs commander at the Houston Police Department. Acevedo brought her on as deputy chief at the Miami Police Department.  

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

