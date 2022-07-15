Arrest warrant for Tina Peters' lifted after bond violation

A judge voided an arrest warrant for embattled Mesa County clerk Tina Peters. She recently traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for a speech which was in violation to her bond set earlier this year for felony charges of tampering with voting equipment.

The judge expressed his displeasure with Peters and her attorneys. They claim her travel request never got passed on, but Peters thought it had been approved.

Tina Peters CBS

"The nature of this alleged oversight, and I use that term in the most mildest of ways, is far too significant to ignore," said Judge Matthew Barrett. "The defendant is a flight risk, period. She has resources to disappear. She has access to private jets."

The judge re-enforced the order saying Peters cannot travel out of state without special permission. Peters is due in court in August.

Peters and Republican Ron Hanks are both asking for recounts of their primary elections - in which they lost. Hanks lost his bid for a U.S. Senate Republican nomination by more than 56,0009.

Peters lost her race by more than 88,000 votes.

Both are higher than the amount for an automatic recount. The Colorado Secretary of State says Hanks and Peters are responsible for the cost of a recount, and payments were needed by the end of business on July 15.