Tina Peters loses bond after taking prohibited trip to Las Vegas

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, accused of election equipment tampering, is to appear in court tomorrow after leaving the state without court permission. She spoke to a conservative law enforcement organization in Las Vegas on Tuesday. A video appeared on Mike Lindell's website Frankspeech.com.

Peters told the gathering, "I'm mad as hell and not going to take it anymore," quoting from a 1976 movie.

She was already upset about the arrest of her campaign manager Sandra Brown.

Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday, July 24, 2022, for Peters, a Mesa County, Colo., clerk clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment, after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. A judge revoked bond for Peters after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference. Thomas Peipert/AP

"She is in the Mesa County jail. Our crooked DA arrested her yesterday knowing today is her birthday. She is in the Mesa County Jail now for impersonation."

There are now three Mesa County Elections employees, Peters, Brown, and Belinda Knisley criminally accused of tampering with voting equipment by gathering sensitive images that turned up on the internet.

Peters was permitted to leave Colorado while running for Secretary of State. She lost in the Republican Primary and is now asking for a recount. In her Las Vegas talk she said, "This shows the race, this is going to be put out for everybody to see. It shows how the machine cheated in that election."

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she would review the recount request. Peters' attorney Harvey Steinberg asked the court to quash or drop the arrest warrant for Peters. He attached an email from his client noting her travel plans to Las Vegas.

The attorney said he missed the email and did not notify the court until she had left the state.